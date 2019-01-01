QQQ
Range
13.28 - 13.97
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/54K
Div / Yield
0.52/3.73%
52 Wk
13.49 - 25.04
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
34.49
Open
13.28
P/E
9.07
EPS
1.2
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Weichai Power Co Ltd is an industrial technology company that offers vehicles, equipment, and logistics and supply chain services in China. The company operates in three business segments: Intelligent logistics, which includes industrial forklifts, warehouse technology, and supply chain services; Engines, which makes and sells vehicle engines and their components; and Automobiles and automobile components, which provides vehicles and nonengine vehicle components. Over half of the company's revenue comes from the automobiles and automobile components segment.

Weichai Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weichai Power (WEICY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weichai Power (OTCPK: WEICY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weichai Power's (WEICY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weichai Power.

Q

What is the target price for Weichai Power (WEICY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weichai Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Weichai Power (WEICY)?

A

The stock price for Weichai Power (OTCPK: WEICY) is $13.61 last updated Today at 4:14:02 PM.

Q

Does Weichai Power (WEICY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is Weichai Power (OTCPK:WEICY) reporting earnings?

A

Weichai Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weichai Power (WEICY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weichai Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Weichai Power (WEICY) operate in?

A

Weichai Power is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.