Weg
(OTCPK:WEGZY)
5.36
00
At close: May 26
4.91
-0.4500[-8.40%]
PreMarket: 8:04AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.81 - 7.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 56.2K
Mkt Cap22.5B
P/E28.8
50d Avg. Price6.33
Div / Yield0.06/1.08%
Payout Ratio52.54
EPS0.22
Total Float-

Weg (OTC:WEGZY), Key Statistics

Weg (OTC: WEGZY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.4B
Trailing P/E
28.8
Forward P/E
28.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
29.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.28
Price / Book (mrq)
8.73
Price / EBITDA
21.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
20.94
Earnings Yield
3.47%
Price change 1 M
0.83
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.09
Beta
1.9
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.61
Tangible Book value per share
0.54
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.4B
Total Assets
24.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
27.75%
Net Margin
13.82%
EBIT Margin
17.04%
EBITDA Margin
19.01%
Operating Margin
16.14%