QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/131.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
91.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The production service segment includes well servicing rigs and related equipment, and oilfield rental equipment. It generates revenue mainly through its Contract drilling operation segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Energy Services (WEEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Energy Services (OTCPK: WEEEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Energy Services's (WEEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Western Energy Services (WEEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Energy Services (WEEEF)?

A

The stock price for Western Energy Services (OTCPK: WEEEF) is $0.2189 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:05:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Energy Services (WEEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Energy Services.

Q

When is Western Energy Services (OTCPK:WEEEF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Energy Services (WEEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Energy Services (WEEEF) operate in?

A

Western Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.