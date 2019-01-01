Westaim Corp is a Canada-based investment company, engaged in providing long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. It invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements, with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The group seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. The company derives revenue mostly from interest income and dividend income. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the US, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe and other countries.