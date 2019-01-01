QQQ
Westaim Corp is a Canada-based investment company, engaged in providing long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. It invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements, with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The group seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. The company derives revenue mostly from interest income and dividend income. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the US, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe and other countries.

Westaim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westaim (WEDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westaim (OTCPK: WEDXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Westaim's (WEDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westaim.

Q

What is the target price for Westaim (WEDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westaim

Q

Current Stock Price for Westaim (WEDXF)?

A

The stock price for Westaim (OTCPK: WEDXF) is $1.732 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:58:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westaim (WEDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westaim.

Q

When is Westaim (OTCPK:WEDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Westaim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westaim (WEDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westaim.

Q

What sector and industry does Westaim (WEDXF) operate in?

A

Westaim is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.