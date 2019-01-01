QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Weed Growth Fund Inc is engaged in the investment, acquisition, operation, and management of, intellectual property and business ventures in hemp, medicinal cannabis, legalized cannabis and related industries.

Weed Growth Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weed Growth Fund (WEDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weed Growth Fund (OTCPK: WEDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weed Growth Fund's (WEDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weed Growth Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Weed Growth Fund (WEDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weed Growth Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Weed Growth Fund (WEDG)?

A

The stock price for Weed Growth Fund (OTCPK: WEDG) is $2000 last updated Wed Aug 09 2017 15:49:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Weed Growth Fund (WEDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weed Growth Fund.

Q

When is Weed Growth Fund (OTCPK:WEDG) reporting earnings?

A

Weed Growth Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weed Growth Fund (WEDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weed Growth Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Weed Growth Fund (WEDG) operate in?

A

Weed Growth Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.