QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Westpac Banking
(OTCPK:WEBNF)
16.75
00
At close: May 26
17.00
0.25[1.49%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.02 - 20.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.5B / 3.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 11.5K
Mkt Cap58.6B
P/E17.2
50d Avg. Price17.29
Div / Yield0.86/5.11%
Payout Ratio86.07
EPS0.46
Total Float-

Westpac Banking (OTC:WEBNF), Dividends

Westpac Banking issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Westpac Banking generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 5, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Westpac Banking Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Westpac Banking (WEBNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westpac Banking.

Q
What date did I need to own Westpac Banking (WEBNF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westpac Banking.

Q
How much per share is the next Westpac Banking (WEBNF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Westpac Banking (WEBNF) will be on June 5, 2003 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Westpac Banking (OTCPK:WEBNF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westpac Banking.

