Web Blockchain Media
(OTCEM:WEBB)
0.0001
00
At close: May 24
0.0707
0.0706[70600.00%]
After Hours: 8:47AM EDT

Web Blockchain Media (OTC:WEBB), Dividends

Web Blockchain Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Web Blockchain Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Web Blockchain Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Web Blockchain Media (WEBB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Web Blockchain Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on December 23, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Web Blockchain Media (WEBB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Web Blockchain Media (WEBB). The last dividend payout was on December 23, 2008 and was $0.32

Q
How much per share is the next Web Blockchain Media (WEBB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Web Blockchain Media (WEBB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on December 23, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Web Blockchain Media (OTCEM:WEBB)?
A

Web Blockchain Media has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Web Blockchain Media (WEBB) was $0.32 and was paid out next on December 23, 2008.

