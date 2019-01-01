Web Blockchain Media (OTC:WEBB), Dividends

Web Blockchain Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Web Blockchain Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Web Blockchain Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on December 23, 2008.
