Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 3.2
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
183.51
EPS
-0.01
Shares
164.7M
Outstanding
Wondr Gaming Corp builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries. Its GamingRewards.com platform acts as loyalty and rewards marketing for all gamers while uniting brands and the global gaming community. It provides athletes, gamers and, influencers more opportunities to retain ownership of their content, connect with their fans, and monetize their work.

Wondr Gaming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wondr Gaming (WDRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wondr Gaming (OTCQB: WDRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wondr Gaming's (WDRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wondr Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Wondr Gaming (WDRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wondr Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Wondr Gaming (WDRGF)?

A

The stock price for Wondr Gaming (OTCQB: WDRGF) is $0.1065 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:12:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wondr Gaming (WDRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wondr Gaming.

Q

When is Wondr Gaming (OTCQB:WDRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Wondr Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wondr Gaming (WDRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wondr Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Wondr Gaming (WDRGF) operate in?

A

Wondr Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.