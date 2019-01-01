ñol

Warehouses De Pauw
(OTCGM:WDPSF)
36.55
00
At close: May 19
38.9477
2.3977[6.56%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.7 - 46.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 185.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E5.99
50d Avg. Price34.63
Div / Yield0.93/2.54%
Payout Ratio14.06
EPS1.21
Total Float-

Warehouses De Pauw (OTC:WDPSF), Key Statistics

Warehouses De Pauw (OTC: WDPSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.1B
Trailing P/E
5.99
Forward P/E
27.47
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.45
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
21.43
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
5.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.03
Earnings Yield
16.71%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.17
Tangible Book value per share
22.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.6B
Total Assets
6.5B
Total Liabilities
6.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.4
Gross Margin
72.84%
Net Margin
252.97%
EBIT Margin
301.15%
EBITDA Margin
303.53%
Operating Margin
72.85%