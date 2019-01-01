WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (OTC:WDMSF), Dividends

WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.