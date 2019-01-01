ñol

WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd.
(OTCEM:WDMSF)
At close: Dec 31

WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (OTC:WDMSF), Dividends

WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (WDMSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd..

Q
What date did I need to own WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (WDMSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd..

Q
How much per share is the next WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (WDMSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd..

Q
What is the dividend yield for WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd. (OTCEM:WDMSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISDOM ED INTL HLDGS CO by Wisdom Ed Intl Hldgs Co Ltd..

