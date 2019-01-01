WeedHire International (OTC:WDHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WeedHire International using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
WeedHire International Questions & Answers
When is WeedHire International (OTCEM:WDHR) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for WeedHire International
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WeedHire International (OTCEM:WDHR)?
There are no earnings for WeedHire International
What were WeedHire International’s (OTCEM:WDHR) revenues?
There are no earnings for WeedHire International
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.