Widgie Nickel
(OTCPK:WDGNF)
0.25
00
At close: Jun 2
0.1596
-0.0904[-36.16%]
After Hours: 6:10PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 250.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.8K
Mkt Cap62.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Widgie Nickel (OTC:WDGNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Widgie Nickel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Widgie Nickel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Widgie Nickel Questions & Answers

Q
When is Widgie Nickel (OTCPK:WDGNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Widgie Nickel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Widgie Nickel (OTCPK:WDGNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Widgie Nickel

Q
What were Widgie Nickel’s (OTCPK:WDGNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Widgie Nickel

