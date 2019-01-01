QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
50M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
250.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Widgie Nickel Ltd is a nickel exploration and development company. Its projects include Widgie South, Widgie North, Widgie West, and Lake Eaton-Mt Eaton.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Widgie Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Widgie Nickel (WDGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Widgie Nickel (OTCEM: WDGNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Widgie Nickel's (WDGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Widgie Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Widgie Nickel (WDGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Widgie Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Widgie Nickel (WDGNF)?

A

The stock price for Widgie Nickel (OTCEM: WDGNF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:20:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Widgie Nickel (WDGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Widgie Nickel.

Q

When is Widgie Nickel (OTCEM:WDGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Widgie Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Widgie Nickel (WDGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Widgie Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Widgie Nickel (WDGNF) operate in?

A

Widgie Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.