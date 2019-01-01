ñol

John Wood Group
(OTCPK:WDGJY)
5.61
00
At close: May 26
5.15
-0.4600[-8.20%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.7 - 7.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 345.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

John Wood Group (OTC:WDGJY), Dividends

John Wood Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John Wood Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

John Wood Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next John Wood Group (WDGJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Wood Group.

Q
What date did I need to own John Wood Group (WDGJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Wood Group.

Q
How much per share is the next John Wood Group (WDGJY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for John Wood Group (WDGJY) will be on April 11, 2012 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Wood Group.

