|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wood Group (John) (OTCPK: WDGJY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wood Group (John).
There is no analysis for Wood Group (John)
The stock price for Wood Group (John) (OTCPK: WDGJY) is $5.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:07:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 11, 2012.
Wood Group (John) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wood Group (John).
Wood Group (John) is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.