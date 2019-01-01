Entourage Health Corp (OTC:WDDMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Entourage Health Corp
Entourage Health Corp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Entourage Health Corp (OTC: WDDMF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.60 expecting WDDMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 215.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Entourage Health Corp (OTC: WDDMF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Entourage Health Corp initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Entourage Health Corp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Entourage Health Corp was filed on March 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Entourage Health Corp (WDDMF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.60. The current price Entourage Health Corp (WDDMF) is trading at is $0.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
