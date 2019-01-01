ñol

Walker & Dunlop
(NYSE:WD)
106.55
0.05[0.05%]
At close: May 26
106.50
-0.0500[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low95.6 - 156.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.3M / 33.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 163.8K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E12.56
50d Avg. Price120.57
Div / Yield2.4/2.25%
Payout Ratio24.76
EPS2.14
Total Float22.3M

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), Key Statistics

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5B
Trailing P/E
12.56
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.56
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.51
Price / Book (mrq)
2.21
Price / EBITDA
5.65
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.38
Earnings Yield
7.96%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.98
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
48.12
Tangible Book value per share
-15.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.7B
Total Assets
4.3B
Total Liabilities
2.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.23
Gross Margin
54.86%
Net Margin
21.61%
EBIT Margin
30.18%
EBITDA Margin
47.75%
Operating Margin
30.18%