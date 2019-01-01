ñol

Western Capital Resources
(OTCQB:WCRS)
5.99
00
At close: May 25
7.00
1.0100[16.86%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.95 - 8.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.5K
Mkt Cap54.6M
P/E5.16
50d Avg. Price6.95
Div / Yield0.1/1.67%
Payout Ratio8.62
EPS0.46
Total Float-

Western Capital Resources (OTC:WCRS), Key Statistics

Western Capital Resources (OTC: WCRS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.6M
Trailing P/E
5.16
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.17
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.33
Price / Book (mrq)
0.68
Price / EBITDA
2.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.67
Earnings Yield
19.37%
Price change 1 M
0.82
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
-0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.83
Tangible Book value per share
7.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
39.8M
Total Assets
122M
Total Liabilities
39.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.07
Gross Margin
54.15%
Net Margin
9%
EBIT Margin
13.58%
EBITDA Margin
18.73%
Operating Margin
15.05%