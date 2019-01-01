QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Wee-Cig International Corp is a holding and acquisition company with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. The company targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

Wee-Cig Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wee-Cig Intl (OTCPK: WCIG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wee-Cig Intl's (WCIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wee-Cig Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wee-Cig Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG)?

A

The stock price for Wee-Cig Intl (OTCPK: WCIG) is $0.0799 last updated Today at 3:22:12 PM.

Q

Does Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wee-Cig Intl.

Q

When is Wee-Cig Intl (OTCPK:WCIG) reporting earnings?

A

Wee-Cig Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wee-Cig Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Wee-Cig Intl (WCIG) operate in?

A

Wee-Cig Intl is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.