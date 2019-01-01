QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
10K/182.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
625.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
World Class Extractions Inc offers compliant and secure delivery of government-regulated products through its subsidiary, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. The majority of its revenue comes from Delivery services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

World Class Extractions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Class Extractions (WCEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Class Extractions (OTCQB: WCEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Class Extractions's (WCEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Class Extractions.

Q

What is the target price for World Class Extractions (WCEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Class Extractions

Q

Current Stock Price for World Class Extractions (WCEXF)?

A

The stock price for World Class Extractions (OTCQB: WCEXF) is $0.0082 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does World Class Extractions (WCEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Class Extractions.

Q

When is World Class Extractions (OTCQB:WCEXF) reporting earnings?

A

World Class Extractions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Class Extractions (WCEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Class Extractions.

Q

What sector and industry does World Class Extractions (WCEXF) operate in?

A

World Class Extractions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.