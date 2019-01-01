QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
WCB Holdings Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Western Commercial Bank offers a comprehensive selection of business deposit and loan products, cash management services as well as SBA-guaranteed loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WCB Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WCB Holdings (WCBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WCB Holdings (OTCEM: WCBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WCB Holdings's (WCBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WCB Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for WCB Holdings (WCBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WCB Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for WCB Holdings (WCBH)?

A

The stock price for WCB Holdings (OTCEM: WCBH) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 17:04:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WCB Holdings (WCBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WCB Holdings.

Q

When is WCB Holdings (OTCEM:WCBH) reporting earnings?

A

WCB Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WCB Holdings (WCBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WCB Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does WCB Holdings (WCBH) operate in?

A

WCB Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.