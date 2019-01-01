ñol

Westbrook Thompson
(OTC:WBTMU)
60.00
00
At close: Apr 25

Westbrook Thompson (OTC:WBTMU), Dividends

Westbrook Thompson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Westbrook Thompson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Westbrook Thompson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westbrook Thompson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.76 on January 15, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2013 and was $3.76

Q
How much per share is the next Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.76 on January 15, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Westbrook Thompson (OTC:WBTMU)?
A

Westbrook Thompson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Westbrook Thompson (WBTMU) was $3.76 and was paid out next on January 15, 2013.

