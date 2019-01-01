Welbilt (NYSE:WBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 414.29% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $395,600,000 rose by 92.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $343,870,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,482,000,000 and $1,482,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2F&eventid=3195835&sessionid=1&key=0261E57369B85579FB0FD7D4F9409BA8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.19

52-week low: $5.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.24%

Company Description

Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.