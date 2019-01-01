Welbilt (NYSE:WBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Earnings per share increased 414.29% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $395,600,000 rose by 92.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $343,870,000.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,482,000,000 and $1,482,000,000.
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2F&eventid=3195835&sessionid=1&key=0261E57369B85579FB0FD7D4F9409BA8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Company's 52-week high was at $25.19
52-week low: $5.78
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.24%
Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.
Welbilt (WBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
The Actual Revenue was $371.1M, which beat the estimate of $367.3M.
