Welbilt
(NYSE:WBT)
23.55
0.05[0.21%]
At close: May 26
23.55
00
After Hours: 4:15PM EDT
Day High/Low23.47 - 23.68
52 Week High/Low19.49 - 25.19
Open / Close23.53 / 23.55
Float / Outstanding142.4M / 143.2M
Vol / Avg.2M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E46.18
50d Avg. Price23.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float142.4M

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Welbilt reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$333M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$333M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 414.29% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $395,600,000 rose by 92.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $343,870,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,482,000,000 and $1,482,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2F&eventid=3195835&sessionid=1&key=0261E57369B85579FB0FD7D4F9409BA8&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.19

52-week low: $5.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.24%

Company Description

Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Welbilt using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Welbilt Questions & Answers

Q
When is Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) reporting earnings?
A

Welbilt (WBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Q
What were Welbilt’s (NYSE:WBT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $371.1M, which beat the estimate of $367.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.