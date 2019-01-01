Welbilt (NYSE:WBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Welbilt
Welbilt Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) was reported by Barclays on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting WBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.69% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) was provided by Barclays, and Welbilt downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Welbilt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Welbilt was filed on July 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Welbilt (WBT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $20.00 to $24.00. The current price Welbilt (WBT) is trading at is $23.60, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
