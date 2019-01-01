QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
WebSafety Inc is a developer of mobile applications that helps parents to monitor their children's mobile device usage and activities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WebSafety Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WebSafety (WBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WebSafety (OTCPK: WBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WebSafety's (WBSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WebSafety.

Q

What is the target price for WebSafety (WBSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WebSafety

Q

Current Stock Price for WebSafety (WBSI)?

A

The stock price for WebSafety (OTCPK: WBSI) is $0.45 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does WebSafety (WBSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WebSafety.

Q

When is WebSafety (OTCPK:WBSI) reporting earnings?

A

WebSafety does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WebSafety (WBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WebSafety.

Q

What sector and industry does WebSafety (WBSI) operate in?

A

WebSafety is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.