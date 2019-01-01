ñol

Webster Finl
(NYSE:WBS)
47.73
1.29[2.78%]
At close: May 26
47.68
-0.0500[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low46.89 - 48.17
52 Week High/Low44.55 - 65
Open / Close46.89 / 47.68
Float / Outstanding158.1M / 178.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E15.33
50d Avg. Price51.28
Div / Yield1.6/3.36%
Payout Ratio51.45
EPS-0.14
Total Float158.1M

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS), Key Statistics

Webster Finl (NYSE: WBS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
15.33
Forward P/E
8.91
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.5
Price / Book (mrq)
1.08
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.52%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.32
Tangible Book value per share
28.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
57B
Total Assets
65.1B
Total Liabilities
57B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-4.05%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -