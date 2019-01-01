ñol

Webster Finl
(NYSE:WBS)
47.73
1.29[2.78%]
At close: May 26
47.68
-0.0500[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low46.89 - 48.17
52 Week High/Low44.55 - 65
Open / Close46.89 / 47.68
Float / Outstanding158.1M / 178.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E15.33
50d Avg. Price51.28
Div / Yield1.6/3.36%
Payout Ratio51.45
EPS-0.14
Total Float158.1M

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS), Dividends

Webster Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Webster Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.29%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Webster Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Webster Finl (WBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Webster Finl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Webster Finl (WBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Webster Finl (WBS). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Webster Finl (WBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Webster Finl (WBS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS)?
A

Webster Finl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Webster Finl (WBS) was $0.40 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

