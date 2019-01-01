QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.73/2.45%
52 Wk
29.76 - 40.3
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
49.38
Open
-
P/E
10.81
EPS
1.02
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wienerberger AG manufactures and sells building materials to the residential construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, plastic and ceramic pipes, and concrete pavers, among others. The business is divided into three operating segments based on the product and geographic locations: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Wienerberger Building Solutions segment, which is engaged in providing ceramic solutions for building envelope and includes concrete paver activities. The company earns most of its revenue in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wienerberger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wienerberger (WBRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wienerberger (OTCPK: WBRBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wienerberger's (WBRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wienerberger.

Q

What is the target price for Wienerberger (WBRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wienerberger

Q

Current Stock Price for Wienerberger (WBRBF)?

A

The stock price for Wienerberger (OTCPK: WBRBF) is $29.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:56:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wienerberger (WBRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wienerberger.

Q

When is Wienerberger (OTCPK:WBRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Wienerberger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wienerberger (WBRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wienerberger.

Q

What sector and industry does Wienerberger (WBRBF) operate in?

A

Wienerberger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.