Wienerberger AG manufactures and sells building materials to the residential construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, plastic and ceramic pipes, and concrete pavers, among others. The business is divided into three operating segments based on the product and geographic locations: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Wienerberger Building Solutions segment, which is engaged in providing ceramic solutions for building envelope and includes concrete paver activities. The company earns most of its revenue in Europe.