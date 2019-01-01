QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Woodbridge Liquidation Trust operates as a trust to prosecute various causes of action acquired by the trust, to litigate and resolve claims filed against the debtors, to pay allowed administrative and priority claims against the debtors (including professional fees), to receive cash from certain sources and, to make distributions to interest holders of cash subject to the retention of various reserves and after the payment of trust expenses and administrative and priority claims.

Woodbridge Liquidation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woodbridge Liquidation (OTC: WBQNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Woodbridge Liquidation's (WBQNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Woodbridge Liquidation.

Q

What is the target price for Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Woodbridge Liquidation

Q

Current Stock Price for Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL)?

A

The stock price for Woodbridge Liquidation (OTC: WBQNL) is $9.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Woodbridge Liquidation.

Q

When is Woodbridge Liquidation (OTC:WBQNL) reporting earnings?

A

Woodbridge Liquidation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woodbridge Liquidation.

Q

What sector and industry does Woodbridge Liquidation (WBQNL) operate in?

A

Woodbridge Liquidation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.