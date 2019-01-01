ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Waverley Capital
(NYSE:WAVC)
9.62
00
At close: May 24
9.69
0.0700[0.73%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low9.63 - 9.63
52 Week High/Low9.5 - 10
Open / Close9.63 / 9.63
Float / Outstanding19M / 26.9M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 52.1K
Mkt Cap258.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float19M

Waverley Capital (NYSE:WAVC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Waverley Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Waverley Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Waverley Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Waverley Capital (NYSE:WAVC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Waverley Capital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Waverley Capital (NYSE:WAVC)?
A

There are no earnings for Waverley Capital

Q
What were Waverley Capital’s (NYSE:WAVC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Waverley Capital

