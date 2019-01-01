ñol

Washington Trust Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WASH)
49.12
0.81[1.68%]
At close: May 26
49.12
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low48.79 - 49.43
52 Week High/Low45.6 - 60.96
Open / Close48.83 / 49.12
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 17.4M
Vol / Avg.62.9K / 56.6K
Mkt Cap852.4M
P/E11.81
50d Avg. Price49.69
Div / Yield2.16/4.40%
Payout Ratio50.96
EPS0.95
Total Float17.1M

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH), Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Washington Trust Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.99%

Annual Dividend

$2.16

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Washington Trust Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Trust Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.54

Q
How much per share is the next Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.54 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)?
A

Washington Trust Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) was $0.54 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

