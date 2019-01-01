QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
110.5M
Outstanding
Warrior Gold Inc is a gold exploration company with a 100%-owned property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Goodfish-Kirana property contains three major structural trends, numerous high-grade gold showings, and drill intercepts, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Warrior Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warrior Gold (WARGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warrior Gold (OTCPK: WARGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Warrior Gold's (WARGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Warrior Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Warrior Gold (WARGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Warrior Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Warrior Gold (WARGF)?

A

The stock price for Warrior Gold (OTCPK: WARGF) is $0.0468 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:21:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Warrior Gold (WARGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warrior Gold.

Q

When is Warrior Gold (OTCPK:WARGF) reporting earnings?

A

Warrior Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Warrior Gold (WARGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warrior Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Warrior Gold (WARGF) operate in?

A

Warrior Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.