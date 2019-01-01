Western Alliance Bancorp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/400th Int (OTC:WALPL), Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/400th Int issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Western Alliance Bancorp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/400th Int generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.