Wai Kee Holdings Ltd is engaged in construction and material businesses. It operates through four business segments. The Construction and sewage treatment and steam fuel segment is engaged in the construction of civil engineering and building projects and operation of sewage treatment plant. Construction Materials segment is engaged in the production and sales of concrete. Quarrying segment is engaged in the production and sales of quarry products. Property development and investment, toll road, investment and asset management segment is engaged in the strategic investment in Road King Infrastructure. Its geographical area of operation includes Hong Kong, China, and others. It derives the majority of the revenue through Construction and sewage treatment and steam fuel segment.