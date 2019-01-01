ñol

Wacoal Holdings
(OTCPK:WACLY)
78.19
-1.06[-1.34%]
At close: May 26
84.75
6.5600[8.39%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low78.19 - 78.19
52 Week High/Low72.29 - 111.26
Open / Close78.19 / 78.19
Float / Outstanding- / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap961.1M
P/E22.41
50d Avg. Price76.21
Div / Yield1.79/2.29%
Payout Ratio44.98
EPS40.85
Total Float-

Wacoal Holdings (OTC:WACLY), Key Statistics

Wacoal Holdings (OTC: WACLY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
839.3M
Trailing P/E
22.41
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.6
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.74
Price / Book (mrq)
0.56
Price / EBITDA
10.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.17
Earnings Yield
4.46%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
140.36
Tangible Book value per share
116.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
77.2B
Total Assets
299B
Total Liabilities
77.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.84
Gross Margin
56.09%
Net Margin
1.19%
EBIT Margin
0.11%
EBITDA Margin
3.76%
Operating Margin
2.53%