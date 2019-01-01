ñol

Westinghouse Air Brake
(NYSE:WAB)
90.71
2.56[2.90%]
At close: May 26
90.75
0.0400[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low89 - 91.17
52 Week High/Low76.3 - 100.05
Open / Close89.22 / 90.75
Float / Outstanding161.7M / 182.6M
Vol / Avg.896.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap16.6B
P/E28.63
50d Avg. Price91.14
Div / Yield0.6/0.66%
Payout Ratio16.09
EPS0.8
Total Float161.7M

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), Key Statistics

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
20.3B
Trailing P/E
28.63
Forward P/E
17.99
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.7
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.14
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
11.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.08
Earnings Yield
3.49%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.41
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
55.02
Tangible Book value per share
-11.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.3B
Total Assets
18.4B
Total Liabilities
8.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.33
Gross Margin
30.88%
Net Margin
7.73%
EBIT Margin
12.61%
EBITDA Margin
18.94%
Operating Margin
12.4%