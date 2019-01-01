ñol

Verizon Communications
(NYSE:VZ)
51.37
0.38[0.75%]
At close: May 27
51.42
0.0500[0.10%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low50.53 - 51.43
52 Week High/Low45.55 - 57.61
Open / Close50.75 / 51.4
Float / Outstanding4.2B / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.13.3M / 26M
Mkt Cap215.7B
P/E10
50d Avg. Price50.66
Div / Yield2.56/4.98%
Payout Ratio49.56
EPS1.09
Total Float4.2B

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Key Statistics

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
394.4B
Trailing P/E
10
Forward P/E
9.51
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.71
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.59
Price / Book (mrq)
2.58
Price / EBITDA
4.47
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.24
Earnings Yield
10%
Price change 1 M
1.11
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.52
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.95
Tangible Book value per share
-24.85
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
280.5B
Total Assets
365.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.13
Gross Margin
57.23%
Net Margin
13.65%
EBIT Margin
20.47%
EBITDA Margin
33.1%
Operating Margin
23.23%