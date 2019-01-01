Vinythai PCL manufactures and distributes chemicals for use in various industrial applications. Its products include Polyvinyl Chloride, Vinyl Chloride Monomer, Sodium Hydroxide, and Epichlorohydrin. The company distributes its products to manufacturers who reprocess PVC into finished products in the plastic industry. Its segments consist of Vinyl segment and Biochemical segment. Its major part of its revenue is derived from the manufacture and distribution of PVC resins under the trademark SIAMVIC, and VCM, and Caustic Soda as a co-product of the production of chlorine. Its operations are carried out in India, South Korea, and Malaysia.