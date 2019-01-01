QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.9K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.45%
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
17.82
Open
-
P/E
7.52
EPS
1.76
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Vinythai PCL manufactures and distributes chemicals for use in various industrial applications. Its products include Polyvinyl Chloride, Vinyl Chloride Monomer, Sodium Hydroxide, and Epichlorohydrin. The company distributes its products to manufacturers who reprocess PVC into finished products in the plastic industry. Its segments consist of Vinyl segment and Biochemical segment. Its major part of its revenue is derived from the manufacture and distribution of PVC resins under the trademark SIAMVIC, and VCM, and Caustic Soda as a co-product of the production of chlorine. Its operations are carried out in India, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Vinythai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinythai (VYTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinythai (OTCGM: VYTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vinythai's (VYTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vinythai.

Q

What is the target price for Vinythai (VYTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vinythai

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinythai (VYTPF)?

A

The stock price for Vinythai (OTCGM: VYTPF) is $1.17 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:32:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vinythai (VYTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vinythai.

Q

When is Vinythai (OTCGM:VYTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Vinythai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vinythai (VYTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinythai.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinythai (VYTPF) operate in?

A

Vinythai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.