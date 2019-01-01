CurrentC Power Stock (OTC:VYOND), Quotes and News Summary

Viyya Technologies Inc is engaged in delivering, protecting and monetizing micro-subscription premium content across all mobile and fixed Internet device platforms while providing a unique experience to the subscriber and revenue sharing to all parties of the ecosystem. Its exchange has been designed as the first global platform for article-based, micro subscription premium content distribution. The cloud-based framework provides the scalable technology and services necessary for publishers to market content to mobile subscribers through established AppStores provided by network operators and original equipment manufacturers.