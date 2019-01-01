ñol

CurrentC Power
(OTCPK:VYOND)
CurrentC Power Stock (OTC:VYOND), Quotes and News Summary

CurrentC Power Stock (OTC: VYOND)

Viyya Technologies Inc is engaged in delivering, protecting and monetizing micro-subscription premium content across all mobile and fixed Internet device platforms while providing a unique experience to the subscriber and revenue sharing to all parties of the ecosystem. Its exchange has been designed as the first global platform for article-based, micro subscription premium content distribution. The cloud-based framework provides the scalable technology and services necessary for publishers to market content to mobile subscribers through established AppStores provided by network operators and original equipment manufacturers.
CurrentC Power Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy CurrentC Power (VYOND) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of CurrentC Power (OTCPK: VYOND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are CurrentC Power's (VYOND) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for CurrentC Power.

Q
What is the target price for CurrentC Power (VYOND) stock?
A

There is no analysis for CurrentC Power

Q
Current Stock Price for CurrentC Power (VYOND)?
A

The stock price for CurrentC Power (OTCPK: VYOND) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does CurrentC Power (VYOND) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CurrentC Power.

Q
When is CurrentC Power (OTCPK:VYOND) reporting earnings?
A

CurrentC Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is CurrentC Power (VYOND) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for CurrentC Power.

Q
What sector and industry does CurrentC Power (VYOND) operate in?
A

CurrentC Power is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.