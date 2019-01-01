QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
70.18
EPS
0
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Vitaxel Group Ltd, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, runs and operates the e-commerce business. It is a global direct selling, multi-level marketing company offering travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and other products and services principally through e-commerce. It generates revenues through sales of its products on e-commerce platforms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vitaxel Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitaxel Gr (VXEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitaxel Gr (OTCQB: VXEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitaxel Gr's (VXEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitaxel Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Vitaxel Gr (VXEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitaxel Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitaxel Gr (VXEL)?

A

The stock price for Vitaxel Gr (OTCQB: VXEL) is $0.108 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitaxel Gr (VXEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitaxel Gr.

Q

When is Vitaxel Gr (OTCQB:VXEL) reporting earnings?

A

Vitaxel Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitaxel Gr (VXEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitaxel Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitaxel Gr (VXEL) operate in?

A

Vitaxel Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.