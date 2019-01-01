Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VWE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.73% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and Vintage Wine Estates maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vintage Wine Estates, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vintage Wine Estates was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $12.00. The current price Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) is trading at is $8.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
