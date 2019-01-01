ñol

Invesco Senior
(NYSE:VVR)
3.975
0.055[1.40%]
At close: May 27
3.89
-0.0850[-2.14%]
After Hours: 6:37PM EDT
Day High/Low3.93 - 3.99
52 Week High/Low3.8 - 4.53
Open / Close3.94 / 3.98
Float / Outstanding131.2M / 153M
Vol / Avg.531.8K / 872.7K
Mkt Cap608.3M
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price4.12
Div / Yield0.31/7.84%
Payout Ratio78.75
EPS-
Total Float131.2M

Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR), Dividends

Invesco Senior issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco Senior generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.54%

Annual Dividend

$0.312

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Invesco Senior Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Invesco Senior (VVR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco Senior. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Invesco Senior (VVR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Invesco Senior ($VVR) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Invesco Senior (VVR) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Invesco Senior (VVR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Invesco Senior (VVR) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR)?
A

Invesco Senior has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Invesco Senior (VVR) was $0.03 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

