Texton Property Fund Ltd is a property investment fund. It invests directly in income-producing office properties that offer attractive income and capital appreciation. The overall objective of the fund is to grow its asset base, by investing in well-priced, income and quality-enhancing investment properties, to optimize returns over time for shareholders. It holds an interest in properties such as Alrode industrial park, Babcock House, Bawtry 270, Belvedere place, Bonmarche and Poundland, Bryanston gate office park, and many others. Its segments include Office; Retail; Industrial and Corporate.