Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
48.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
344.1M
Outstanding
Texton Property Fund Ltd is a property investment fund. It invests directly in income-producing office properties that offer attractive income and capital appreciation. The overall objective of the fund is to grow its asset base, by investing in well-priced, income and quality-enhancing investment properties, to optimize returns over time for shareholders. It holds an interest in properties such as Alrode industrial park, Babcock House, Bawtry 270, Belvedere place, Bonmarche and Poundland, Bryanston gate office park, and many others. Its segments include Office; Retail; Industrial and Corporate.

Texton Property Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texton Property Fund (VUVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texton Property Fund (OTCGM: VUVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texton Property Fund's (VUVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texton Property Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Texton Property Fund (VUVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texton Property Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Texton Property Fund (VUVAF)?

A

The stock price for Texton Property Fund (OTCGM: VUVAF) is $0.14 last updated Tue Jan 05 2021 14:32:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texton Property Fund (VUVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texton Property Fund.

Q

When is Texton Property Fund (OTCGM:VUVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Texton Property Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texton Property Fund (VUVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texton Property Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Texton Property Fund (VUVAF) operate in?

A

Texton Property Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.