QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Vu1 Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling a line of mercury free, energy efficient light bulbs based on its proprietary light-emitting technology. Its product Vu1 R30 bulb offers an energy efficient, and mercury-free alternative for interior flood applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vu1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vu1 (VUOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vu1 (OTCEM: VUOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vu1's (VUOC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vu1.

Q

What is the target price for Vu1 (VUOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vu1

Q

Current Stock Price for Vu1 (VUOC)?

A

The stock price for Vu1 (OTCEM: VUOC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:42:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vu1 (VUOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vu1.

Q

When is Vu1 (OTCEM:VUOC) reporting earnings?

A

Vu1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vu1 (VUOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vu1.

Q

What sector and industry does Vu1 (VUOC) operate in?

A

Vu1 is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.