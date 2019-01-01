Victory Bancorp (OTC:VTYB), Key Statistics

ñol

Victory Bancorp
(OTCQX:VTYB)
13.60
00
At close: May 17
8.675
-4.9250[-36.21%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.1 - 14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap26.7M
P/E7.23
50d Avg. Price13.43
Div / Yield0.26/1.91%
Payout Ratio10.64
EPS0.47
Total Float-

Victory Bancorp (OTC: VTYB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
7.23
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.23
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.72
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
13.83%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.92
Tangible Book value per share
12.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
432.7M
Total Assets
458M
Total Liabilities
432.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.11
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
23.65%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -