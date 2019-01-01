QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Vortex Brands Co has two business operations: Bitcoin Mining and Multi-purpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment as a service to electric utilities in the United States.

Vortex Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vortex Brands (VTXB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vortex Brands (OTCPK: VTXB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vortex Brands's (VTXB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vortex Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Vortex Brands (VTXB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vortex Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Vortex Brands (VTXB)?

A

The stock price for Vortex Brands (OTCPK: VTXB) is $0.014 last updated Today at 3:55:30 PM.

Q

Does Vortex Brands (VTXB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vortex Brands.

Q

When is Vortex Brands (OTCPK:VTXB) reporting earnings?

A

Vortex Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vortex Brands (VTXB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vortex Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Vortex Brands (VTXB) operate in?

A

Vortex Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.