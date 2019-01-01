QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells tofu, soy and other plant-based milks, dairy milk, juice, and packaged tea and water. Vitasoy's brands include Vitasoy, Vita, Calci-Plus, Sansui, and Unicurd. Its two biggest markets are China and Hong Kong, which collectively account for more than three-quarters of the company's sales. Most remaining sales are generated in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, although the company's products are sold in roughly 40 countries worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target