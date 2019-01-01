QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells tofu, soy and other plant-based milks, dairy milk, juice, and packaged tea and water. Vitasoy's brands include Vitasoy, Vita, Calci-Plus, Sansui, and Unicurd. Its two biggest markets are China and Hong Kong, which collectively account for more than three-quarters of the company's sales. Most remaining sales are generated in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, although the company's products are sold in roughly 40 countries worldwide.

Vitasoy Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: VTSYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vitasoy Intl Hldgs's (VTSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF)?

A

The stock price for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: VTSYF) is $1.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:00:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:VTSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Vitasoy Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitasoy Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitasoy Intl Hldgs (VTSYF) operate in?

A

Vitasoy Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.