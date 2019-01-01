ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vitrolife
(OTCPK:VTRLY)
30.82
00
At close: Mar 30
18.0855
-12.7345[-41.32%]
After Hours: 9:05AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.04 - 59.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 135.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E122.55
50d Avg. Price30.51
Div / Yield0.08/0.26%
Payout Ratio31.74
EPS0.6
Total Float-

Vitrolife (OTC:VTRLY), Key Statistics

Vitrolife (OTC: VTRLY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4B
Trailing P/E
122.55
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
123.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
17.96
Price / Book (mrq)
2.65
Price / EBITDA
79.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
85.26
Earnings Yield
0.82%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.08
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.63
Tangible Book value per share
-1.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4B
Total Assets
19.5B
Total Liabilities
4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.31
Gross Margin
55.72%
Net Margin
10.9%
EBIT Margin
17.82%
EBITDA Margin
17.82%
Operating Margin
17.82%