QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bristow Group
(NYSE:VTOL)
31.65
0.55[1.77%]
At close: May 27
30.88
-0.7700[-2.43%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.78 - 31.74
52 Week High/Low24.85 - 40.1
Open / Close30.78 / 31.7
Float / Outstanding9.1M / 28.3M
Vol / Avg.52.2K / 78K
Mkt Cap895.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price32.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float9.1M

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Key Statistics

Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.4B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.77
Price / Book (mrq)
1.06
Price / EBITDA
13.47
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
20.13
Earnings Yield
-27.35%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
29.85
Tangible Book value per share
29.85
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1B
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
15.55%
Net Margin
-0.02%
EBIT Margin
2.97%
EBITDA Margin
9.84%
Operating Margin
1.69%